KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Is Now Officially On Forbes’ Billionaire List

April 3, 2024 7:04AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is officially checking in on Forbes‘ annual billionaires list with an estimated personal fortune of $1.1 billion. She’s the first musician in history to get there based solely based on her music and live performances., though her real estate portfolio is also a major factor.

The Eras Tour brought in over $1 billion in revenue since its launch in March 2023 and the concert film from that tour is the highest-grossing concert film of all time ($261 million at the box office). 

Recently Played

Screaming SuicideMetallica
1:19pm
People Of The SunRage Against The Machine
1:17pm
DriveIncubus
1:13pm
Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy)Billy Morrison
1:09pm
Give It AwayRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
3

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
4

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
5

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th