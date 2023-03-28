KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Is The First Living Artist To Have 7 Albums In The Top 40

March 28, 2023 6:01AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Whitney Houston had 7 albums in the Top 40 at the same time on The Billboard 200 chart March 12, 2012. But unfortunately, she wasn’t here to see it. That was after she had passed away. Now Taylor Swift has reached that same feat as the first living artist to do it.

Taylor holds the No. 3 sport with Midnights, No. 13 – Lover, No. 14 – Folklore, No. 19 – 1989, No. 22 – Red (Taylor’s Version), No. 26 – Reputation, No. 31 – Evermore. There are still two more Taylor albums out of the Top 40: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) at No. 52, and Speak Now, at No. 69.

And she just picked up several iHeart Music Awards, including Song of the Year for “Antihero”.

 

Recently Played

Santa MonicaEverclear|
5:45pm
StupifyDisturbed|
5:41pm
Square HammerGhost|
5:37pm
CreepStone Temple Pilots|
5:24pm
Mama Im Coming HomeOzzy Osbourne|
5:20pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Metallica 72 Seasons World Premiere Listening Party
2

ConocoPhillips details gas leak cause, remedies at hearing
3

Pat Sajak Tries To Wrestle A Contestant On “Wheel of Fortune”
4

Taylor Swift Donates To Food Banks And A Couple Marries At Her Show
5

Maroon 5 Launches Las Vegas Residency