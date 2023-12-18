KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Made Jessica Chastain A “Breakup Playlist”

December 18, 2023 8:15AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Jessica Chastain was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked the first time she met Taylor Swift in 2011 at the Met Gala (skip to 3:37 in the video).

She talks about the breakup she had at the time and the SURPRISE playlist she got on iTunes from Taylor the next day.

She, like, curated all these breakup songs to help me get through my breakup.

Who else thinks she should release that playlist? *raises all hands*

Jessica is in Memory, which is up for an Independent Spirit Award. Peep the trailer here:

The movie is not yet in theaters, but has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes to start!

