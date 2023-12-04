KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Makes Billboard Chart History And Makes A Boatload On Spotify

December 4, 2023 8:37AM AKST
Source: YouTube

The year of Taylor Swift continues as she just became the first living act to have five albums on the Billboard top 10 albums chart at the same time. Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) returned to No. 1 for its third week. Midnights is at No. 3, Folklore at No. 5, Lover at No. 6 and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in the No. 10 spot. The only other artist to do that was Prince, but it was after his death in 2016.

Then there’s her Spotify paycheck. Artists typically make $0.0035 cents per stream, and when you consider Swift logged 26.1 billion streams that adds up to about $91.35 million through November alone. That should cover a few bills.

In the meantime, Tay was back to cheering on her man at the Chiefs game in Green Bay. Unfortunately for her, the Chiefs lost.

