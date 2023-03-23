KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Makes Good On Promise Made To A Young Fan Five Years Ago

March 23, 2023 7:23AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Last Saturday, 13-year-old Isabella McCune was in the audience at the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona thanks to a promise Taylor made her five years ago! In 2018, Isabella was in an accident that left her burned over 65% of her body and recovering for nine months in the hospital.

She had to miss the Reputation Tour, but Taylor actually visited her at the hospital! She promised to make sure she would see her next tour…and five years later, here we are!

 

Recently Played

Dead Dont DieShinedown|
6:06am
CrawlingLinkin Park|
6:03am
San QuentinNickelback|
5:58am
Show Me How To LiveAudioslave|
5:53am
All Over YouLive|
5:43am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Biden OKs controversial Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
2

Courtney Cox Says Lip Fillers Are Her Biggest Beauty Regret
3

Metallica 72 Seasons World Premiere Listening Party
4

Robert Downey Jr. Raising Awareness Of Online Safety
5

Selena Gomez Offers Mental Health Advice To Her Younger Self