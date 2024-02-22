KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Named Biggest-Selling Global Artist Again, Enjoys Sydney Zoo With Travis Kelce

February 22, 2024 6:49AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce is in Sydney, Australia enjoying the zoo with girlfriend Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour plays there!  There have been cameras everywhere trying to catch a glimpse of the two enjoying their time down under!

Now that his season is over, he has time to join her on tour!

She has also just again been honored with the IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award, which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming. Swift is the first to four-peat, having previously won in 2014, 2019, 2022 and now 2023.

 

#Trending

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Iron Dog Updates 2024
3

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
4

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
5

New Dunkin’ Commercial With Ben Affleck and Jack Harlow