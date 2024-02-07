KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features

February 7, 2024 6:05AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Hey, remember that time Taylor Swift took a moment at the GRAMMY Awards to announce that she was putting out her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department? Iconic.

She was quick to post — or her team was quick to post — the album artwork to social platforms:

 

The album will drop Friday, April 19, 2024. Taylor has already released the track titles and the features including Florence & the Machine and Post Malone.

 

Here’s a look at the tracklist so you don’t have to strain your neck or eyes looking at the beautiful graphic Taylor posted. LOL.

SIDE A:

  • “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone
  • “The Tortured Poets Department”
  • “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”
  • “Down Bad”

SIDE B:

  • “So Long, London”
  • “But Daddy I Love Him”
  • “Fresh Out The Slammer”
  • “Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine

SIDE C:

  • “Guilty as Sin?”
  • “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”
  • “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”
  • “LOML”

SIDE D:

  • “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”
  • “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”
  • “The Alchemy”
  • “Clara Bow”
  • Bonus track: “The Manuscript”

