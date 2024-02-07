Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features
February 7, 2024 6:05AM AKST
Hey, remember that time Taylor Swift took a moment at the GRAMMY Awards to announce that she was putting out her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department? Iconic.
She was quick to post — or her team was quick to post — the album artwork to social platforms:
View this post on Instagram
The album will drop Friday, April 19, 2024. Taylor has already released the track titles and the features including Florence & the Machine and Post Malone.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a look at the tracklist so you don’t have to strain your neck or eyes looking at the beautiful graphic Taylor posted. LOL.
SIDE A:
- “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone
- “The Tortured Poets Department”
- “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”
- “Down Bad”
SIDE B:
- “So Long, London”
- “But Daddy I Love Him”
- “Fresh Out The Slammer”
- “Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine
SIDE C:
- “Guilty as Sin?”
- “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”
- “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”
- “LOML”
SIDE D:
- “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”
- “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”
- “The Alchemy”
- “Clara Bow”
- Bonus track: “The Manuscript”