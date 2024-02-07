Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features

Hey, remember that time Taylor Swift took a moment at the GRAMMY Awards to announce that she was putting out her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department? Iconic.

She was quick to post — or her team was quick to post — the album artwork to social platforms:

The album will drop Friday, April 19, 2024. Taylor has already released the track titles and the features including Florence & the Machine and Post Malone.

Here’s a look at the tracklist so you don’t have to strain your neck or eyes looking at the beautiful graphic Taylor posted. LOL.

SIDE A:

“Fortnight” featuring Post Malone

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

SIDE B:

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out The Slammer”

“Florida!!!” featuring Florence & the Machine

SIDE C:

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“LOML”

SIDE D: