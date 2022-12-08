KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyonce Among Forbes’ Most Powerful Women

December 8, 2022 5:51AM AKST
Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift were all a part of Forbes’ annual list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. Of the three, Rihanna placed the highest at No. 73 thanks to her billionaire status from her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty businesses. At $1.4 billion, she is the 2,031st richest person in the world.

Six spots behind Ri is Swift, who ranked No. 79 thanks to the success of Midnights and her re-recorded albums Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and the Ticketmaster meltdown over her Eras Tour. Her net worth in 2022 was $570 million, according to Forbes.

Beyoncé checks in at No. 80 with $450 million.

 

