KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Spending Time With Travis Kelce

September 13, 2023 6:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift might be starting a new love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Repots say they have been hanging out for a few weeks quietly, according to an insider who told the Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Fun fact: Kelce mentioned earlier this summer that he had tried (and failed) to give Swift his number at one of her Eras Tour concerts on a friendship bracelet. His brother asked on their podcast if he found out “what Taylor Swift thinks” of his mustache while in New York. He got a little flustered saying, “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” “But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Recently Played

Wynonas Big Brown BeaverPrimus
10:00am
Spin You AroundPuddle Of Mudd
9:40am
Negasonic Teenage WarheadMonster Magnet
9:35am
Rusty CageSoundgarden
9:23am
The Sound Of MadnessShinedown
9:19am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!
2

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
3

How To Make Labor Day Travel Smoother
4

Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years To Life For Rape
5

Oprah And Dwayne Johnson Among Celebs To Donate To Maui Victims