Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift might be starting a new love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Repots say they have been hanging out for a few weeks quietly, according to an insider who told the Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Fun fact: Kelce mentioned earlier this summer that he had tried (and failed) to give Swift his number at one of her Eras Tour concerts on a friendship bracelet. His brother asked on their podcast if he found out “what Taylor Swift thinks” of his mustache while in New York. He got a little flustered saying, “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” “But something tells me she is going to like it.”