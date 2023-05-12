KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love

May 12, 2023 7:13AM AKDT
Taylor Swift seems to be shaking it off moving on from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to The 1975 singer Matty Healy. They were seen holding hands on a romantic date night in New York City walking through Casa Cipriani restaurant.

Looks like it was a double date with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. The foursome sat together in the lounge and sipped on drinks while enjoying the weather, according to TMZ.

