Taylor Swift Speaks French To Help Fan On Eras Tour

Taylor Swift showed off some impressive foreign language skills at a couple of European stops on her Eras Tour. She took a moment to call for help when one of her fans needed assistance in France. And bonus… She did it in French!

Taylor Swift paused her show in Lyon, France asking security to help a fan in perfect French! See the impressive moment: https://t.co/y2JX07WQHu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 3, 2024

Per Access Hollywood in the video, “Taylor first asked the fan in English if they needed help, and then addressed security in French, announcing in the microphone, “Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît, Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît,” which translates to, “Help them, please.”” She also spoke Spanish for a fan needing assistance in Madrid!