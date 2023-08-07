Taylor Swift Thought to be Making ‘Eras Tour’ Documentary

If you’re one of the many people who couldn’t get tickets to Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour, you might be able to experience the spectacle in a new documentary. Fans at her shows have noticed extensive camera crews at nearly all of her stops on the tour thus far, and is thought to have an as-yet-unannounced documentary or concert film in the works. Thus far, Swift apparently hasn’t addressed the cameras during any of her concerts.

Taylor Swift is reportedly filming her “The Eras Tour” to release as a documentary in theaters. pic.twitter.com/TL9lv4ahq6 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 4, 2023

Her last documentary, Miss Americana, was released on Netflix back in 2020. It followed Swift over several years, revealing intimate details of her life along with onstage concert footage. She has also released documentaries of other concerts, including 2015′s 1989 World Tour, 2018′s Reputation Stadium Tour, and 2020′s City Of Lover, (showcasing a special Paris concert).