Taylor Swift Upstaged By Jason Kelce As Favorite Chiefs Fan

January 22, 2024 7:17AM AKST
Taylor Swift arrived in Buffalo to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Bills, and she was hanging in the suite with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

But Jason Kelce started off tailgating with the Bills Mafia pregame, and quickly became the internets favorite Chiefs fan with this move during the game!

 

How could you not love this family??? The Chiefs won the game and advance to play the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Conference finals Sunday, January 28th.

 

There’s another pretty big Travis Kelce fan in this 79-year-old who got some much needed home repairs done in time for the playoffs! Kelce’s “87 & Running” foundation footed the bill for Chief’s fan, Gloria White’s renovation

