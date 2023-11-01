KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Went To Kansas City Early To Console Travis Kelce After Loss

November 1, 2023 7:57AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift flew in to be with her man knowing he doesn’t take losing a football game lightly. Travis Kelce was mocked after the loss to the Denver Broncos when they played “Shake It Off” after the loss.

They two were planning to spend Halloween together going to a few parties with friends. That said, she isn’t planning on being at all of Kelce’s games so she doesn’t become a “distraction.” That, and she has her Eras Tour getting ready to fire up again.

His inner circle is saying Kelce is getting used to the bright glare of the spotlight that comes with someone of Taylor’s magnitude. They say he’s getting used to it, but safety is a concern with this much attention.

