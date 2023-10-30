Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Made Her A Billionaire

Probably not surprising but according to Bloomberg News analysis, Taylor Swift’s net worth is now at the $1.1 billion mark thanks to her huge Eras Tour. Figures show her 53 U.S. concerts this year brought in $700 million in ticket sales and added $4.3 billion to the country’s GDP. (That’s just the US, not counting international shows or the Eras Tour concert film).

Bloomberg is giving Swift a billionaire label based on “assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures,” meaning her actual net worth is likely a lot higher. To add to her streak, Taylor’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), dropped Friday, and she quickly became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. It’s also Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.

In other Taylor news, looks like that Taylor effect was real in that the Chiefs lost to Denver because Taylor wasn’t there. And her man, Travis Kelce, didn’t get that many yards.

But he did take in a World Series game and was dancing to his lady’s song!