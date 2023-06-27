Taylor Swift’s Guitar Brought In The Highest Bids At A Charity Auction

An autographed guitar from Taylor Swift sold for $120,000 at the Toby Keith & Friends 2023 OK Kids Korral auction benefiting kids battling cancer and their families. That was the item that got the highest bidding as the entire event, which included a golf classic, raising $1.8 million. Other big money items included a fishing trip and a personal dinner with Toby Keith ($80,000 and $70,000), and autographs from a slew of country stars.

A couple of weeks ago we hosted the 19th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic and we are excited to announce it was a record breaking year! We raised $1.8 million for OK Kids Korral! Thank you for all of the the love and support. We are already looking forward to next year! pic.twitter.com/B5RKcSIVlj — TobyKeithFoundation (@TK_Foundation) June 20, 2023

There was also plenty of sport memorabilia up for grabs from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, Steph Curry and Tiger Woods. The Toby Keith Foundation raises funds and provides housing for pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma.

Keith has been battling his own battle with cancer but recently took the stage celebrating the Oklahoma University softball team after they won their third straight NCAA title.