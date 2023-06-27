KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift’s Guitar Brought In The Highest Bids At A Charity Auction

June 27, 2023 5:22AM AKDT
Share
"Red Guitar and amplifier on white. This file is cleaned, retouched, contains"

An autographed guitar from Taylor Swift sold for $120,000 at the Toby Keith & Friends 2023 OK Kids Korral auction benefiting kids battling cancer and their families. That was the item that got the highest bidding as the entire event, which included a golf classic, raising $1.8 million. Other big money items included a fishing trip and a personal dinner with Toby Keith ($80,000 and $70,000), and autographs from a slew of country stars. 

There was also plenty of sport memorabilia up for grabs from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, Steph Curry and Tiger Woods. The Toby Keith Foundation raises funds and provides housing for pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma. 

Keith has been battling his own battle with cancer but recently took the stage celebrating the Oklahoma University softball team after they won their third straight NCAA title.

Recently Played

WouldAlice In Chains
3:58am
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
3:55am
NumbLinkin Park
3:52am
Song 2Blur
3:50am
AerielsSystem Of A Down
3:46am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another ‘Lip Sync Battle’
2

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
3

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer
4

Baby Left In Florida’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
5

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories