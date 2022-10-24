KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Is Already The Best-Selling Album Of The Year

October 24, 2022 4:35AM AKDT
She just dropped it at midnight on Friday, October 21st, and Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, is setting records.

On its first day, more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. were sold across all available formats (multiple digital album downloads, CD, vinyl, and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.

Previously, 2022’s top-selling album, year-to-date, was Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, with 620,000 copies sold through the week ending October 13th.

Midnights also crashed Spotify becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform’s history.

