KWHL KWHL Logo

Teacher Figures Out A Way To Fly Her Students To Mexico…Sort Of

November 15, 2023 9:02AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

CBS News Sunday Morning profiled first grade teacher outside Dallas who came up with a clever way to expose her class to travel. Sonja White took them on a flight to Mexico for a day. How did she do that? Using imagination and inventive resources.

She created boarding passes and passports for all the students, and then played a YouTube video showing the cockpit and pilots flying a plane.  Like a simulated ride at Disney World…they all bought in and felt like they were on a real flight using their imagination!

Recently Played

Kickstart My HeartMotley Crue
12:34am
Cemetary Gates (demon Knight Edit)Pantera
12:26am
WerewolfMotionless In White
12:23am
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
12:19am
Kryptonite3 Doors Down
12:15am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
2

Is Daylight Saving Time Going Away? No…And Here’s Why
3

Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction
4

A New Song From The Beatles?
5

Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil-drilling project