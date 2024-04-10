KWHL KWHL Logo

Teacher Has Solar Eclipse Party With Former Students 46 years In the Making

April 10, 2024 5:41AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A former teacher in New York had a total solar eclipse party that was dreamed up 46 years ago.  In 1978, Patrick Moriarty was a 22-year-old earth science teacher who suggested to his class they get back together to watch the total solar eclipse April 8, 2024. But he didn’t just invite one class, he invited the next 16 years of classes!  

He stuck to that invitation by creating a Facebook page to spread the word, but a lot of students remembered what he said in class. More than 100 people showed up to his eclipse party Monday! Some even drove several hours to be there! 

Recently Played

Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy)Billy Morrison
2:22pm
Shout At The DevilMotley Crue
2:19pm
When Im Gone3 Doors Down
2:15pm
When I Come AroundGreen Day
2:12pm
Screaming SuicideMetallica
2:06pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
2

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
3

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
4

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th
5

Shakira Plays Surprise Time Square Concert