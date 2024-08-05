Team USA Adds 28 More Medals With More Big Wins

Team USA had a huge weekend at the Olympics, adding 28 more medals on Saturday and Sunday, 10 of them gold. It left us dominating the overall medal count, and tied with China for the gold medal lead with 19 each. Sunday was a big day with 10 more medals, five of them gold.

Sprinter Noah Lyles won his 100-meter race by five-one-thousandths of a second.

Kristen Faulkner took gold in women’s cycling after making the team as a sub.

Finally swimmer Bobby Finke won the men’s 1500-meter freestyle race, the women’s swimming team won their medley relay, setting a new world record along the way, and golfer Scottie Scheffler shot nine-under par in his final round to win by a stroke.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling made a rare public appearance together watching Suni Lee grab bronze in the uneven bars final.