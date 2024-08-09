KWHL KWHL Logo

Team USA Gymnastics Coach Defends Jordan Chiles’ Controversial Bronze

August 9, 2024 8:18AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A heartbreaking score change for Romania’s Ana Barbosu in the women’s floor final led to Team USA’s Jordan Chiles getting her first individual medal with the bronze. The change came after US coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi submitted an inquiry into a move judges didn’t give Chiles full credit for in her routine.  Upon review, the judges agreed she completed it which raised her difficulty score enough to bump Barbosu from the podium.

Canqueteau-Landi explained this on social media to dispel the opinion Chiles cheated. “Jordan won this bronze medal and didn’t steal anything from anyone. I simply did my job and fought for my athlete.” She concedes it is heartbreaking for Barbosu, “but it is the sport.” Romania’s Prime Minister has said he is boycotting closing ceremonies over the decision.

Recently Played

Rusty CageSoundgarden
4:35pm
Youth Of The NationP.O.D.
4:31pm
Shoot To ThrillAc/Dc
4:19pm
All My Life (Ft. Jelly Roll)Falling In Reverse
4:16pm
The Down TownDays Of The New
4:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Shawn Mendes Announces Next Album For October 2024
3

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge
4

Snoop Dogg Swims With Olympic Great Michael Phelps
5

This Might Be The Most Iconic Picture From The Olympics