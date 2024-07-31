Team USA Women Gymnasts Take GOLD

Simone Biles led Team USA to a gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team final, earning her eighth Olympic medal and surpassing Shannon Miller (who was cheering them on with the men’s team and a TON of others at the athlete’s house!) as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

And at 27-year-old, she is also the oldest American female gymnast to win an Olympic medal. That also marks the Americans’ fourth gold in the women’s team final, with Italy earning silver and Brazil taking bronze. Biles finished third on the balance beam and sixth in bars, but won with her amazing floor routine. Suni Lee tied for first on beam and was third in bars. Jade Carey was third on her only event, vault, while Jordan Chiles was third in floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Oh yeah…and Simone has advice for those criticizing her hair: “just don’t.”

You KNOW Biles’ hubby wasn’t going to miss this!