“Ted Lasso” Ends With Season 3

June 1, 2023 7:34AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The “Ted Lasso” Season 3 finale dropped yesterday on Apple TV+.  Without giving away any spoilers, Jason Sudeikis says that this story is DONE. He says, quote, “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth.  We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

You may recognize the voice singing the song in the background as Ed Sheeran, a huge fan of the show (and soccer!) He wrote “A Beautiful Game” for the finale!

