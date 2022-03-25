      Weather Alert

Teen Falls To Death From Florida Amusement Park Ride

Mar 25, 2022 @ 9:44am

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that’s taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando, Florida’s, tourist district.

Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.

The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.

Sheriff’s officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

#Trending
Win Tickets to See Tom Segura
Win Tickets to Rise Against!
The Time The Beatles Came to Anchorage
Woman settles with Alaska city after rape report ignored
January 6th Committee Sets Contempt Vote For Two Aides Of Former President Trump
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On