Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life

February 23, 2023 11:51AM AKST
Officials in Bay City, Michigan honored 19-year-old Lillian Flanders for saving the life of a coworker back in December. She credits her high school CPR training for helping her know exactly what to do on December 27 at the Doubletree Hotel.

She found her coworker, Rusty Publow, slumped over his desk and realized he was unresponsive, so she immediately moved him to start CPR. It was her quick action that got him stabilized until paramedics got there to take over.

 

