Teen Saves Toddler From Drowning With CPR Skills

November 29, 2023 8:49AM AKST
15-year-old Madison Atkinson is captain of her cheerleading squad in Southern California and just completed a sports medicine course where she learned CPR. She put those new skills to work on Thanksgiving when a 3-year-old relative snuck out while dinner was being made and fell into the swimming pool! An uncle found 3-year-old Maxine a few minutes later and pulled her out calling for help. That’s when a calm and cool Madison took over. 

 The family says Maxine has made a full recovery!

