Teen Starts Trash Can Cleaning Biz To Buy Sports Equipment For Kids

13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez started a business calling himself “The Garbage Kid.” He charges $10 to clean trash cans around his Houston neighborhood and it takes him about 40 minutes to get done because he’s a perfectionist. And no, he’s not raising extra money for him to spend on himself, he wants to buy sports equipment for kids in need. He’s a baseball player and an Astros fan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Dog (@goodnewsdog)

So how has business been? “Poppin! Good! Busy!” And if a certain Astros player named Jose Altuve wants his trash cans clean, it’s on the house!

SEE THE LOCAL NEWS STORY HERE