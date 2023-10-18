Teen Wins A Car At A Stranger’s Funeral

A teenager won a car in the most unusual way!

Not long before Oklahoma resident Diane Sweeney died on July 7, 2022, she informed her nephew, Rick Ingram, of her final wish, which involved her favorite car, her Volkswagen Beetle. The funeral home wrote in her obituary: “A humorous last wish of Diane’s was to give those in attendance of her funeral service the opportunity to acquire ownership of her newer model Volkswagen Beetle or a car of similar make/model and year.” It was in the local paper, “That her wish is that whoever comes to the funeral — and she didn’t care if they knew her or not, or their age, race — would have a chance to win her car,” Ingram said. A news station picked up the story as well and the funeral was packed. The winner of the car was chosen at random based on people who signed their names into the funeral home’s guestbook.

Sixteen-year-old Gabriella Bonham saw the story on TV and decided to attend the funeral. More than a year later, after Sweeney’s estate was settled, Bonham — whose car had been giving her trouble — was told she was the winner!

