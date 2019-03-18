Tentative deal reached in dispute over cruise passenger fees

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A tentative agreement has been reached in a dispute over how the City and Borough of Juneau spends money collected from cruise ship passenger fees.

City Manager Rorie Watt says the agreement allows continued use of the fees but with more input from a cruise industry association.

That group, Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, sued the city in 2016, alleging misuse of funds.

A federal judge in December ruled the city could continue collecting passenger taxes but the money should be spent in a way that serves the ships.

KTOO Public Media reports the agreement states that the passenger head tax won’t increase for at least three years and both sides will meet yearly to discuss potential projects.

The industry group’s president, John Binkley, expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

—

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org