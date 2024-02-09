KWHL KWHL Logo

Texas Cop Saves A Choking Woman On The Highway

February 9, 2024 8:22AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Officer Chad Stevens in Mansfield, Texas says he’s never had to perform the Heimlich maneuver in the line of duty…until now.

He says he was on patrol on the Interstate when he observed a vehicle driving slowly with flashers on in the left lane. He got behind the car and it pulled over, and that’s when the driver jumped out. Her name is Stephanie and she immediately let him know she was choking.

She got scared when another car swerved in front of her and her gum got stuck in her throat.

