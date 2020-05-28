      Weather Alert

Texas court: Virus fear alone not enough for mail balloting

May 27, 2020 @ 6:04pm

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials fighting to block widespread mail-in voting during the pandemic are claiming victory after a court ruling. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a lack of immunity to the coronavirus doesn’t qualify someone to cast a ballot by mail. Texas generally limits mail balloting only to voters who are over 65 years old or have a disability.The fight in Texas is just one of several court battles across the country over efforts, mainly by Democrats, to expand access to mail-in ballots amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump has railed against mail balloting in recent weeks, claiming without evidence that it leads to “total election fraud.”

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand