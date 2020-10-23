      Weather Alert

Texas man accused of shooting at Minneapolis police station

Oct 23, 2020 @ 11:02am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a Texas man who says he is affiliated with the Boogaloo Bois movement of shooting at a Minneapolis police station during a protest in May. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Friday that Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, is charged with participating in a riot. Investigators believe Hunter traveled from Texas to Minneapolis to participate in a protest over George Floyd’s death. They have said he fired 13 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building while looters were inside. MacDonald says Hunter claims to be a member of the anti-government Boogaloo Bois.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus