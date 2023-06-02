KWHL KWHL Logo

The Afflecks Buy A $61 Million Mansion With Cash

June 2, 2023 6:40AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally found their cozy little love nest after looking for two years, and they just plopped down nearly $61 million in cash for it. It’s a double-gated mansion said to be the “crown jewel of Wallingford [Estates],” in Beverly Hills. Sounds like they got a heck of a deal too, as it was originally listed for $135 million in 2018.

It sits on 5 acres with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces. It’s got more of your standard mansion things like a movie theater, wine/whiskey room, sauna, massage room, and a spa with its own hair and nail salon. It also has its own athletic facility with a sports lounge, pickleball court, and boxing area.

