The Alaskan Who Pranked Sitka with a Volcano

Apr 1, 2022 @ 10:01am
Back in 1974 a guy named Porky pranked Sitka by setting a bunch of tires in fire in a volcano causing people to panic. The entire story on Past Frontier a Podcast about Alaskan History.

