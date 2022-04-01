The Alaskan Who Pranked Sitka with a Volcano
Back in 1974 a guy named Porky pranked Sitka by setting a bunch of tires in fire in a volcano causing people to panic. The entire story on Past Frontier a Podcast about Alaskan History.