The Beatles: Get Back – Official Trailer
I’ve always said if I could meet one person it would be Paul McCartney (yes, even over Dave Grohl). So I’m sure you can Imagine (see what I did there) how excited I am for the Beatles: Get Back.
In case you haven’t heard about it here’s a little description
The official trailer for #TheBeatlesGetBack is here! The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed. “The Beatles: Get Back” rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.