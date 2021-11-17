      Weather Alert

The Beatles: Get Back – Official Trailer

Nov 17, 2021 @ 1:17pm

I’ve always said if I could meet one person it would be Paul McCartney (yes, even over Dave Grohl). So I’m sure you can Imagine (see what I did there) how excited I am for the Beatles: Get Back.

In case you haven’t heard about it here’s a little description

The official trailer for #TheBeatlesGetBack is here! The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.  “The Beatles: Get Back”  rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

#Trending
Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears’ Conservatorship
Steve Bannon Indicted On Contempt Charges
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Official Trailer
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to run in 2022; Trump backs rival
Utah doctor accused of lying for Denali helicopter rescue
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On