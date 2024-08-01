KWHL KWHL Logo

“The Boys With The Bus” Head Out On Their Road Trip

August 1, 2024 6:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Here’s a follow up to a story we told you about featuring high school kids who renovated a bus into an RV as part of a senior project. They launched their epic road trip!

Their unique project gained quite the following on social media as they shared their process in converting this school bus into an RV they could travel in together. They did all the work themselves.

 

 

 

Recently Played

PsychoHardy
1:08am
PsychoHardy
1:08am
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:03am
Sweating BulletsMegadeth
12:58am
WreckagePearl Jam
12:52am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
3

President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race
4

Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards
5

Angelina Jolie Wants To “End The Fighting” With Brad Pitt