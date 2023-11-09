KWHL KWHL Logo

The Country Music Awards Biggest Moments

November 9, 2023 6:28AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Here were some of the biggest moments from the 57th Country Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson was the undisputed champ at last night’s CMAs. She won five awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for “Bell Bottom Country”, and the biggest one of all, Entertainer of the Year. She became the first female to win that award since Taylor Swift in 2011!

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were solid. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder and delivered a good monologue.

Jelly Roll opened the show with “Need A Favor” and won best new artist at 39, and gave a great speech (above).

And then there’s Chris Stapleton. He never sits one out. He played lead guitar and sang “White Horse” . . . and it was amazing.

Recently Played

Cult Of PersonalityLiving Colour
11:20pm
Too Far GoneMetallica
11:16pm
Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
11:12pm
Fight For Your RightBeastie Boys
11:09pm
Dont Tell Me (ft. Ann Wilson)Disturbed
11:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

All Hallows Eve
2

Rippin N Rockin
3

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
4

An Alaska State Trooper fatally shoots a man seen brandishing a rifle outside motel, authorities say
5

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs