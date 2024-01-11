KWHL KWHL Logo

The First Travel Ad Sent to Aliens Suggests They Visit… Lexington, KY?

January 11, 2024 7:34AM AKST
Share
Three different grey aliens on the background of cosmic sky and earth planet. 3D illustration. Wallpaper.

We just beamed out our first ever TRAVEL AD for aliens. And the first place we suggested they go is, yes, Lexington, Kentucky!! Lexington’s tourism board is behind it as a fun way to draw attention to the city and get more HUMANS to visit. But they really did beam out a message.

They got F.A.A. approval and sent a coded bitmap image with pictures representing prime numbers and the four basic elements of life. They also included a rough image of a human and TWO images of horses, because Lexington is the “Horse Capital of the World.”

VisitLEX’s coded bitmap image broadcast to the TRAPPIST-1 system. (Image credit: VisitLEX)

It also shows the chemical formulas for the main molecules in BOURBON. And at the bottom, it says “Visit Lexington, Kentucky” to encourage them to start planning a vacation to the Bluegrass State. They pointed the signal at a solar system called TRAPPIST-1, because we think it has a lot of planets that could sustain life.

It’s about 40 light years away, so any aliens out there won’t get it until the year 2063. If they respond, we won’t hear back until 2103.

Recently Played

Its Been AwhileStaind
2:33pm
Runnin With The DevilVan Halen
2:25pm
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
2:20pm
Im Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
2:16pm
The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin
2:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
2

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
4

Why Rachel McAdams Wasn’t In The Walmart “Mean Girls” Commercials
5

Woman Uses Christmas Card To Find Love