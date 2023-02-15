KWHL KWHL Logo

“The Flash” Trailer Was Top Super Bowl Ad

February 15, 2023 6:20AM AKST
Share
“The Flash” Trailer Was Top Super Bowl Ad

Looks like “Spider-Man” and Doctor Strange aren’t the only ones with multiverse issues!  DC Comics tackle the concept when Barry Allen aka “The Flash” wants to go back in time to save his family from being killed. But what have we learned about time travel in movies?  When you alter the future, bad things happen. In this case, General Zod comes back threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. So he’s got to convince a different Batman (Michael Keaton suiting back up!) to rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian and put things back to normal!

In theaters June 16!

Recently Played

Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana|
3:54pm
I Get OffHalestorm|
3:44pm
I Am The WeaponThree Days Grace|
3:41pm
No RainBlind Melon|
3:37pm
Kryptonite3 Doors Down|
3:33pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Video for 'Lost' Link Park Song
2

Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
3

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old
4

Slipknot Continue to Creep Us Out with New Video, Bone Church
5

Lingerie Company Blasted For Using Ryan Reynolds’ Name In Their Ad