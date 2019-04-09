The Gymnastic Video Everyone Is Talking About **WARNING — THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC**

By now I think most of us have seen American gymnast Sam Cerio break both of her legs….brutally.

Now Cero is saying it was “my final night as a gymnast.”

Cerio issued a statement saying, “After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind.”

“It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned.”

“Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself.”

“Sam’s surgery lasted two and a half hours and was an extreme success. We know the road for full healing is going to be a long and difficult one, but we are confident that she’ll be able to make a complete recovery.” — Coach Jeff Graba (@CoachJeffGraba) April 9, 2019

It’s great to see the outpouring of support for this young lady. Even Charles Barkley jumped in to show some love.



The North Carolina native is set to graduate Auburn in May with an aerospace engineering degree, and already has a job lined up at Boeing in Seattle.

We hope her all the best and a speedy recovery … and also, DON’T WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU CAN’T STAND GRUESOME IMAGERY!!!