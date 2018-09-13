The Internet Is Mad Nickelback’s Metallica Cover Is So Good

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Ryan Peak, Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair (back) and Mike Kroeger from the band Nickelback performs at iHeartRadio Theater on November 18, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Nickelback is that one band everybody just likes to pick on. They’ve been on the receiving end of many jokes for years and years, with no one entirely sure how it actually started.

However, video of their cover of Metallica‘s “Sad Bad True” has been circling its way around the internet and their performance has rendered the trolls speechless.

Check out Nickelback nail “Sad But True” below!

These hilarious reactions are some of our favorites. Why is everyone so hard on Nickelback??

