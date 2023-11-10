KWHL KWHL Logo

The Internet Is Reacting To Harry Styles’ Shaved Head

November 10, 2023 7:36AM AKST
TMZ captured video of Harry Styles taking in the U2 show at the Sphere in Las Vegas with girlfriend, Taylor Russell. But the thing that the internet is focusing on….is Harry’s buzzed head!  Some did not handle that well…

 

