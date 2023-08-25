The Internet Loves Video Of Billie Eilish Flying Economy

A TikTok video going viral this week where a fan spotted Billie Eilish seated in the economy class on a Brussels Airlines flight instead of at least business class, or on a private jet. Eilish herself later confirmed that was her when she posted an Instagram Story selfie of herself on the flight, sporting the same hoodie and gray hat adorned with blue stars.

The comments were flooded with people astonished that a star worth $30 million was flying coach! Have YOU ever seen a celebrity flying commercial and sitting in economy?