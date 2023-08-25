KWHL KWHL Logo

The Internet Loves Video Of Billie Eilish Flying Economy

August 25, 2023 7:01AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A TikTok video going viral this week where a fan spotted Billie Eilish seated in the economy class on a Brussels Airlines flight instead of at least business class, or on a private jet. Eilish herself later confirmed that was her when she posted an Instagram Story selfie of herself on the flight, sporting the same hoodie and gray hat adorned with blue stars.

 

@williambossanova Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still cant believe wtf just happened) #billieeilish #billie #finneas #billieelishfan #billieeilishedits #billieeilishconcert #billieeilishszigetfestival #billieeilishpukkelpop #maggiebaird #patrickoconnell ♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

The comments were flooded with people astonished that a star worth $30 million was flying coach! Have YOU ever seen a celebrity flying commercial and sitting in economy?

Recently Played

Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
12:02am
Welcome To The CircusFive Finger Death Punch
11:58pm
American WomanLenny Kravitz
11:48pm
UnstoppableDisturbed
11:44pm
Shout At The DevilMotley Crue
11:41pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city
2

Off Alaska coast, research crew peers down, down, down to map deep and remote ocean
3

WATCH: Man Climbs Rock Wall With His Hands Behind His Back
4

Most Adorable Breaking And Entering
5

Federal grants will replace water tunnels beneath roads that are harmful to fish