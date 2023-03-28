The Latest Info On The Nashville School Shooting

Another tragic school shooting happened Monday, March 27, just after 10am. A 28-year-old female suspect entered the Covenant School in Nashville via a side door and police were called at 10:13am. By 10:27am, the shooter was killed by responding police officers. The Christian school serves kids preschool through sixth grade. The shooter, Audrey Hale, is said to be a former student who identifies as transgender. There was a detailed manifesto with maps outlining the areas of the school. Nashville’s police chief said upon searching Hale’s parent’s house, more weapons were found and plans to target family members and a mall.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

In total, 7 people are dead including three 9-year-olds and Hale. In a statement, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.”

MORE HERE