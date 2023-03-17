KWHL KWHL Logo

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama

March 17, 2023 6:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This has become one of the greatest leprechaun sightings of all time!

The story dates back to 2006, when residents in Crichton, a suburb of Mobile, Alabama thought they found a mythical leprechaun hiding in the trees. ☘  This is the stuff legends are made of.

 

Now…if you REALLY want to be educated on how to spot a Leprechaun, here’s what to look for:

  1. “Leprechaun” means small body. The word is thought to have derived from the Middle Irish word, luchorpan, which is translated as small body.
  2. Leprechauns are actually fairies. The little men are considered part of the fairy family.
  3. Leprechauns also like the color red. Early legends of leprechauns had them sporting red suits rather than the well-known green.
  4. Leprechaun are cobblers. Some legends contend they made their gold fortune from crafting fine shoes.
  5. There’s a leprechaun sanctuary, protected by E.U. law. The E.U. granted heritage status to leprechauns in 2009.
  6. Leprechauns might be able to live underwater. Medieval folk tales feature leprechauns as sea-dwellers, attempting to drag royalty into their lairs.

There you go and may the luck of the Irish be with you!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

 

