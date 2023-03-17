The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
This has become one of the greatest leprechaun sightings of all time!
The story dates back to 2006, when residents in Crichton, a suburb of Mobile, Alabama thought they found a mythical leprechaun hiding in the trees. This is the stuff legends are made of.
Now…if you REALLY want to be educated on how to spot a Leprechaun, here’s what to look for:
- “Leprechaun” means small body. The word is thought to have derived from the Middle Irish word, luchorpan, which is translated as small body.
- Leprechauns are actually fairies. The little men are considered part of the fairy family.
- Leprechauns also like the color red. Early legends of leprechauns had them sporting red suits rather than the well-known green.
- Leprechaun are cobblers. Some legends contend they made their gold fortune from crafting fine shoes.
- There’s a leprechaun sanctuary, protected by E.U. law. The E.U. granted heritage status to leprechauns in 2009.
- Leprechauns might be able to live underwater. Medieval folk tales feature leprechauns as sea-dwellers, attempting to drag royalty into their lairs.
There you go and may the luck of the Irish be with you!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!