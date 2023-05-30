KWHL KWHL Logo

“The Little Mermaid” Has Fifth Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Opening

May 30, 2023 6:24AM AKDT
Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid opened to $117.5 million over the four-day holiday good enough for the fifth largest Memorial Day debut.  Top Gun: Maverick set a new record for the holiday with its $160.5 million launch. Fast X held on to number 2 with another $28.7 million for second place, earning a total of $113.6 million after two weeks.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took third place with $26.1 million for a total so far $305.6 million.

