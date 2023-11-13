The Marvel Universe Has Its Worst Opening In History With “The Marvels”

To be fair, did ANYBODY know this was coming out??? This might be a victim of the actors’ strike where nobody could promote any projects, so people just weren’t aware. Or…it’s a bad movie. Either way, The Marvels opened to $47 million at the domestic box office this weekend — the worst start in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie’s global total was $110.3 million, while its budget was at least $200 million. The Incredible Hulk was previously the movie with the lowest domestic opening of any MCU title at $55.4 million back in 2008.