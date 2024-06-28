The NBA Has Its First Father Son Duo On The Same Team

19-year-old Bronny James had his sights set on being a Laker, and that dream came true after he was the 55th overall pick in the NBA draft. That makes for the first father son duo on the same team at the same time joining dad, LeBron James.

Bronny James is selected 55th overall by the @Lakers in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!

Watch the Second Round on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/BnxozT7CGj

— NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024