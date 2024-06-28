KWHL KWHL Logo

The NBA Has Its First Father Son Duo On The Same Team

June 28, 2024 7:14AM AKDT
19-year-old Bronny James had his sights set on being a Laker, and that dream came true after he was the 55th overall pick in the NBA draft.  That makes for the first father son duo on the same team at the same time joining dad, LeBron James.

