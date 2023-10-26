KWHL KWHL Logo

“The Notebook” Casting Director Says Britney Spears “Blew Us All Away”

October 26, 2023 7:09AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

One of the fun facts you may not have known until Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, came out is that Britney was almost “Allie” in “The Notebook”!  Matthew Berry was the casting director and just unleashed her audition tape to the world, saying she “blew all of us away.”

Britney beat out actresses like Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Bosworth and Mandy Moore for final consideration with Rachel McAdams (who won the role). But no hard feelings as Britney was glad she didn’t get it, as she struggled with going too far into Method acting.

Click HERE to see Rachel McAdams’ audition!

