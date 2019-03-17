The Offspring Complete Recording 10th Studio Album.

IRVINE, CA - OCTOBER 07: Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs on stage as part of "Jack's 12th Show" at FivePoint Amphitheatre on October 7, 2017 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Offspring have completed recording their 10th studio album. Guitarist Noodles revealed the news to one of his fans on Instagram, confirming that a 2019 release date is very possible.

The Offspring’s upcoming album will be their first since Days Go By came out in 2012. Veteran producer Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue) manned the sessions for the record, making his third straight album working with the Offspring.

On Noodles’ Feb. 24 Instagram post, a fan commented, “New Album update would be lovely.” The fan got exactly what he wished for, with Noodles answering, “The album is done. Working on getting it to the fans now. Stay tuned!”

“[We’ve worked] on and off on this record for five years, really. But we had a real productive string this year, in the earlier part of the year,” Noodles told Music Feeds in 2018. “We had probably five or six songs that we did just right then and it started to feel like maybe this is the direction we should be going with this record. A little bit more straight-forward Offspring stuff.”

If the Offspring drop their 10th album this year, they’ll be one of dozens of high profile bands to release new music in 2019. Stay tuned for more updates as news continues to break.